Former Girls’ Generation singer Jessica Jung to perform in Singapore on Dec 16

Former member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation Jessica Jung will be in Singapore for her first solo concert on Dec 16.

The Korean-American singer’s upcoming show at Resorts World Convention Centre is part of her Diamonds Dream concert tour, which will kick off in Macau on Nov 25.

Jung, 34, will perform tracks from her debut solo album, With Love, J (2016), and other songs.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10am on Sistic and are priced from $88 to $268. Category One ticket holders will stand a chance to win benefits such as admission to the soundcheck rehearsal, and autographed posters and Polaroids.

Jung, a San Francisco native, was scouted by SM Entertainment during a family holiday to Seoul in 2000. Then only 11 years old, she trained for seven years before making her debut as one of nine Girls’ Generation members in 2007. The act went on to become one of South Korea’s most successful girl groups.

Jung left Girls’ Generation in 2014 due to scheduling conflicts. In 2016, she signed with new agency Coridel Entertainment to pursue her career as a solo artiste.

Her younger sister is singer-actress Krystal, formerly of K-pop girl group f(x).

Where: Resorts World Convention Centre, Resorts World Ballroom, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Dec 16, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $268 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)