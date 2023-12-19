'Gelek King' M Daud Kilau dies at 85

The legendary Malaysian singer M Daud Kilau, who was famously known as Raja Gelek (Gelek King) for his slick dance moves, died in Perak on Dec 18. He was 85.

Mr Hasnor Ikram announced on Instagram the news of his grandfather's death on Instagram.

In a past interview with Berita Harian, the singer complained of poor health, saying he would feel numb in his limbs, but brushed it off as an ageing problem.

"He had been suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems for some time, and his condition worsened over the last three days," said Daud's 52-year-old son Ahmad Zaini.

Mr Zaini also said that Daud was supposed to have both his legs amputated because of diabetes but his blood pressure was not stable for the procedure.

Daud was born in Perak in 1938. He broke into the entertainment scene after winning Bintang Radio Singapura (Singapore Radio Star) in 1968 and rose to fame.

He was conferred the Datuk title in 1991 for his achievements.