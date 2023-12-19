 'Gelek King' M Daud Kilau dies at 85, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

'Gelek King' M Daud Kilau dies at 85

'Gelek King' M Daud Kilau dies at 85
M Daud Kilau won Bintang Radio Singapura (Singapore Radio Star) in 1968.FILE PHOTO
Dec 19, 2023 10:13 am

The legendary Malaysian singer M Daud Kilau, who was famously known as Raja Gelek (Gelek King) for his slick dance moves, died in Perak on Dec 18. He was 85.

Mr Hasnor Ikram announced on Instagram the news of his grandfather's death on Instagram.

In a past interview with Berita Harian, the singer complained of poor health, saying he would feel numb in his limbs, but brushed it off as an ageing problem.

"He had been suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart problems for some time, and his condition worsened over the last three days," said Daud's 52-year-old son Ahmad Zaini.

Mr Zaini also said that Daud was supposed to have both his legs amputated because of diabetes but his blood pressure was not stable for the procedure.

Daud was born in Perak in 1938. He broke into the entertainment scene after winning Bintang Radio Singapura (Singapore Radio Star) in 1968 and rose to fame.

Dressed in traditional Indian clothing, with his wife next to him, the Chinese-Malay groom took the microphone and spoke in Tamil.
Singapore

Chinese-Malay groom's Tamil speech touches bride's family

Related Stories

S'porean in Hari Raya garb breaks out in Malay dance at New York's Times Square

Reliving the golden age of Malay films

Johor Sultan wants the level of English in Malaysia to improve

He was conferred the Datuk title in 1991 for his achievements.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Malayobituary