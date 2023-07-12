 S'porean in Hari Raya garb breaks out in Malay dance at New York's Times Square, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
S'porean in Hari Raya garb breaks out in Malay dance at New York's Times Square

SCREENSHOTS: HAFIZOID/INSTAGRAM
Jul 12, 2023 04:26 pm

Here’s something you don’t see every day – especially if you’re a New Yorker or a tourist sauntering through Manhattan’s Times Square. 

Underneath the billboard lights and surrounded by hundreds of people on the street, one Singaporean dancer decided to put on a show, a traditional Malay dance to be specific.

Decked in traditional Hari Raya garb, Instagram user @hafizoid broke out a Zapin Gemersik Ombak dance while barefoot, much to the entertainment of several onlookers. 

He uploaded his performance online with the caption: "Celebrating Aidiladha with Malay dance in Times Square (because) why not! Life is as festive as you make it.”

Another IG video showed how it wasn’t easy for Hafiz to showcase his moves at first, as he battled anxiety and a bout of shyness. 

 

In the end, his brief performance did at least earn some plaudits from his IG followers. 

SCREENSHOTS via MOTHERSHIP

