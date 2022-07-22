George Lam and Sally Yeh mark 26th wedding anniversary

Sally Yeh (left) posted on Weibo on July 21 a photo of herself and her husband George Lam as they celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.

HONG KONG - Celebrity couple George Lam and Sally Yeh celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary by declarations of love for each other on social media.

Lam, 74, kicked things off on Thursday (July 21) by posting on Weibo a photo of him taken by Yeh and another one he had taken of his wife .

He wrote in both English and Chinese: "Blossoming, blooming and growing after 26 years. Respect, honest communication, a great friendship and endless love. With much gratitude."

Yeh, 60, returned the favour about 20 minutes later, as she posted on Weibo a photo of her and Lam holding two bouquets of flowers as well as a photo of the cakes and flowers for the celebration.She also wrote in English and Chinese: "Parallel universe... with love, faith, trust and gratitude. The divine will always look after us."

Sally Yeh posted on Weibo on July 21, a photo of cakes and flowers as she and George Lam celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary. PHOTO: SALLY YEH/WEIBO