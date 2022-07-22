 George Lam and Sally Yeh mark 26th wedding anniversary, Latest Music News - The New Paper
George Lam and Sally Yeh mark 26th wedding anniversary

Sally Yeh (left) posted on Weibo on July 21 a photo of herself and her husband George Lam as they celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary.PHOTO: SALLY YEH/WEIBO
Lim Ruey Yan
Jul 22, 2022 06:32 pm

HONG KONG - Celebrity couple George Lam and Sally Yeh celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary by declarations of love for each other on social media.

Lam, 74, kicked things off on Thursday (July 21) by posting on Weibo a photo of him taken by Yeh and another one he had taken of his wife .

He wrote in both English and Chinese: "Blossoming, blooming and growing after 26 years. Respect, honest communication, a great friendship and endless love. With much gratitude."

Yeh, 60, returned the favour about 20 minutes later, as she posted on Weibo a photo of her and Lam holding two bouquets of flowers as well as a photo of the cakes and flowers for the celebration.She also wrote in English and Chinese: "Parallel universe... with love, faith, trust and gratitude. The divine will always look after us."

Sally Yeh posted on Weibo on July 21, a photo of cakes and flowers as she and George Lam celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary. PHOTO: SALLY YEH/WEIBO

Lam and Yeh tied the knot on July 17, 1996. Lam was previously married to music executive Ng Cheng Yuen, whom he divorced in 1994.

The moustached Lam is famous for hits such as A Life Of Numbers, Need You Every Minute and A Man Should Stand Strong, a theme song for the martial arts film Once Upon A Time In China (1991) and its 1992 sequel.

Meanwhile, Yeh is known for songs such as Cool Walk, Heartbroken In The Past and A Woman's Tears.

They are also famous for singing the romantic duet Choice.

The couple recently appeared on reality show Infinity And Beyond (2022), a music programme produced by Hong Kong's TVB and China's Mango TV to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule.

Lam and Yeh showcased their powerful vocals by performing several classic Cantonese songs on the show.

 
