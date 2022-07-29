 Giant screen dislodges and hits two dancers at Hong Kong boyband Mirror's concert, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Giant screen dislodges and hits two dancers at Hong Kong boyband Mirror's concert

Screenshots from various clips shared on social media showing the moment the giant screen dislodged and landed on the dancers.

Two dancers injured, one in serious condition

Jul 29, 2022 12:28 am

HONG KONG - Fans who were at the fourth night of popular Hong Kong boyband Mirror's concert gasped and screamed in horror when a giant video screen hanging above the stage dislodged and hit two dancers on Thursday (July 28).

The accident happened at about 10.30pm as members Edan Lui and Anson Lo were performing the song Elevator, with 12 dancers on stage, reported The Standard

The concert was called off immediately, and sources told the English daily that the injured dancers were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with one in serious condition.

Thursday's incident at the Hong Kong Coliseum was not the first to shock fans.

Mirror members Anson Kong and Lui almost fell off the stage on Monday night because of its complicated design.

Then on Tuesday, member Frankie Chan accidentally stepped off the edge of the stage when he was giving a speech, and he fell in front of the audience during the second show.

While he sustained minor injuries, it was enough to spark concern among the fans, who promptly started an online petition, urging the organiser to improve stage safety. By Wednesday night, more than 12,000 people had signed the petition.

 

