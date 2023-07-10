Harry Styles the latest singer to be hit by object thrown on stage

British singer Harry Styles performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2023 ceremony in February.

VIENNA British singer Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at him while he was performing in Vienna last Saturday.

He joins a growing list of stars – such as Drake, Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Pink – who have also had concertgoers hurl objects at them in recent months.

Social media clips taken by fans at Styles’ gig, part of his Love On Tour concert tour, show the 29-year-old walking on the stage as an object hits him in the eye.

He grimaces in pain and bends over with his hands on his head for a moment before continuing to move forward.

One TikTok video shared by a fan was captioned: “Stop throwing s*** at him.”

This is not the first time Styles has had objects thrown at him. In 2022, at separate shows, he had Skittles, chicken nuggets and a water bottle hurled at him.

Drake and Bebe Rexha were hit with mobile phones, with Rexha seriously injured in the eye in June. The impact caused the American singer-songwriter to fall to the ground, and a man was subsequently arrested and charged with assault.

Drake was luckier last week – the phone bounced off the Canadian rapper’s arm and he continued singing.

Also in July, Pink had a bag of ashes belonging to a fan’s mother thrown on stage in London, while Lil Nas X narrowly dodged a sex toy in Stockholm.

The spate of incidents has led other singers, such as British singer Adele, to warn their fans off doing so.

At her Las Vegas show this month, she joked that she would kill anyone who threw anything at her.