HK opera singer Warren Mok marries Chinese soprano girlfriend in lavish Italian wedding

There’s something about Italy’s Lake Como that seems to attract celebrities when it comes to romance and weddings.

In July, Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen and his wife Cissy Wang celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a lavish ceremony at the picturesque location.

Apparently, they weren’t the only ones.

That same month, Hong Kong opera singer Warren Mok revealed that he had tied the knot with Chinese opera singer Wang Bingbing in a villa overlooking Lake Como.

Mok, 64, considered one of most renowned classical music figures and operatic tenors, performed alongside Wang, 37, in Singapore earlier this year as part of the cast for the Opera Gala Spectacular by Singapore Lyric Opera.

Wang, who is based in Italy, made her opera debut in 2007 at the age of 21, and has a master’s degree from Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music.

This is Mok’s second marriage. He was previously married to socialite Winnie Mok. The former couple tied the knot in 1996, and have a son together.

Known for its dramatic scenery set against the foothills of the Alps, Lake Como has become a catchphrase in recent years that connotes glamour and wealth, thanks to the patronage of A-list celebs, most notably Hollywood actor George Clooney, who owns a lakeside villa in the resort town.