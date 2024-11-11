Pre-wedding photoshoot reaches new heights on Mount Kinabalu

The bride-to-be, dressed in a red sleeveless dress, and her partner, clad in a navy suit with a bowtie, pose with South Peak in the background.

A Malaysian couple’s creative pre-wedding photo shoot atop Mount Kinabalu, 4,095m above sea level, has caught the attention of the Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

In the photo, the bride-to-be, dressed in a red sleeveless dress, and her partner, clad in a navy suit with a bowtie, pose with South Peak in the background.

The image has been featured as STB’s #SabahFTW (Sabah Favourite of the Week).

“The winner of #SabahFTW will be the post with the most likes, announced next Monday,” said STB in an Instagram post on its @sabahtourism account.

The winner will receive the “most liked” title and a RM100 (S$30) voucher for Sabah community-based tourism products.

As of 4pm on Nov 10, the post had garnered 1,199 likes, eight comments, and 49 shares.

The couple, known as Mr Chee Seng (@cs_cheeseng) and Ms Lilian (@lilianw.1023) are no strangers to adventurous activities.

In one of his posts, Mr Chee Seng shared that the pre-wedding shoot began as a spontaneous idea.

Grateful for the experience, he added, “I’m happy to have brought this crazy idea to life... It was a fun (and cold) experience.”