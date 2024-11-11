 Pre-wedding photoshoot reaches new heights on Mount Kinabalu, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Pre-wedding photoshoot reaches new heights on Mount Kinabalu

Pre-wedding photoshoot reaches new heights on Mount Kinabalu
The bride-to-be, dressed in a red sleeveless dress, and her partner, clad in a navy suit with a bowtie, pose with South Peak in the background.PHOTO: CS_CHEESENG/INSTAGRAM
Eileen Ng for The Straits Times
Nov 11, 2024 07:40 am

A Malaysian couple’s creative pre-wedding photo shoot atop Mount Kinabalu, 4,095m above sea level, has caught the attention of the Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

In the photo, the bride-to-be, dressed in a red sleeveless dress, and her partner, clad in a navy suit with a bowtie, pose with South Peak in the background.

The image has been featured as STB’s #SabahFTW (Sabah Favourite of the Week).

“The winner of #SabahFTW will be the post with the most likes, announced next Monday,” said STB in an Instagram post on its @sabahtourism account.

The winner will receive the “most liked” title and a RM100 (S$30) voucher for Sabah community-based tourism products.

As of 4pm on Nov 10, the post had garnered 1,199 likes, eight comments, and 49 shares.

The 41-year-old Singaporean woman was suspected to have broken her left ankle and was taken to the hospital.
Singapore

Injured S'porean woman rescued from Mount Kinabalu

Related Stories

Mount Ruang eruption sends Malaysia air traffic into chaos

1 Singaporean killed in collision in Sabah

Sabah school principal living in storeroom earns Internet praise

The couple, known as Mr Chee Seng (@cs_cheeseng) and Ms Lilian (@lilianw.1023) are no strangers to adventurous activities.

In one of his posts, Mr Chee Seng shared that the pre-wedding shoot began as a spontaneous idea.

Grateful for the experience, he added, “I’m happy to have brought this crazy idea to life... It was a fun (and cold) experience.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SABAH/SARAWAK/LABUANmalaysiamountainsWEDDINGS AND ENGAGEMENTS