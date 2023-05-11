 Hong Kong singer Vivian Chow still replies to every fan letter she receives, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Hong Kong singer Vivian Chow wants to make those who support her feel happy. PHOTO: VIVIAN CHOW/FACEBOOK
Benson Ang Lifestyle Correspondent
May 11, 2023 03:11 pm

HONG KONG – Her biggest hits, such as A Long And Lasting Love and If You Knew My Difficulties, might have been released in the 1990s, but veteran Hong Kong singer Vivian Chow still receives plenty of fan mail.

Not only that, she replies to every single letter.

The 55-year-old posted a photo of herself carrying a huge pile of letters on Tuesday on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo.

She wrote in the caption: “I don’t know how long it will take to process them, but I will definitely open each letter and read and reply carefully.”

She is motivated to reply, she said, because she wants to make those who support her feel happy.

But the star, who held two concerts in the United States last month, added: “Starting from today, because I have to concentrate on processing letters and preparing for the work after that, please don’t send me letters for the time being until November, okay?”

Chow has also starred in TV series and movies, including the romance comedy All About Love (2010).

