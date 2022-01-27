Howard Stern urges Meat Loaf's family to speak out on Covid-19 vaccine

Howard Stern (left) called on the family of the late Meat Loaf to speak out after the latter died from Covid-19 complications.

LOS ANGELES - American radio host Howard Stern, who has strongly condemned anti-vaxxers, has called on the family of the late Meat Loaf to speak out on the Covid-19 vaccine.

After American rocker Meat Loaf died on Jan 20 at the age of 74, reportedly from complications of Covid-19, his anti-vax and anti-mask views resurfaced.

In an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August 2021, Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, said: "I hug people in the middle of Covid. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they're stopping because of politics."

He added: "If I die, I die, but I'm not going to be controlled."

While it is not known if the legendary singer was vaccinated, it did not stop Stern saying on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday (Jan 25): "Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird f***ing cult. And somehow really believed that - he made a statement, 'I'd rather die a free man than take that vaccine'. And now he's dead."

Stern, 68, who is known for his no-holds-barred style, added: "I wish the family would come forward and say, 'Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn't breathe, he said, 'I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine'. Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, 'I made a mistake'."

He expressed on The Howard Stern Show last week that hospitals should not admit unvaccinated patients.

Addressing anti-vaxxers, the shock jock said: "It's time for you to get it. Now, if you don't get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you.

"You're going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely."

