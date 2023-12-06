J-pop duo Yoasobi’s concert organiser voids some tickets sold by scalpers

A limited number of tickets from unauthorised resellers has been recovered for J-pop duo Yoasobi's sold out show in Singapore.

Concert organiser Sozo has recovered a limited quantity of tickets for J-pop duo Yoasobi’s show in Singapore on Jan 11 sold by fraudulent resellers and suspicious accounts.

In a Facebook post on Dec 5, Sozo said it has been working with ticketing platform Ticketmaster to reclaim tickets from unauthorised resellers over the past few days.

It said: “Despite the challenging and complex nature of this process, we managed to recover a very limited number of tickets from fraudulent resellers and suspicious accounts.”

These tickets will be redistributed via a ballot, which will be launched on Dec 6 at 2pm and close on the same day at 6pm. Fans who did not manage to get their hands on any tickets can submit their application via the link here.

Only winners will be notified by Ticketmaster and each winner will be allowed to buy up to two tickets. Winners will be informed no later than Dec 11.

Yoasobi – vocalist Ikura, 23, and composer Ayase, 29 – will play at Resorts World Sentosa’s Resorts World Ballroom on Jan 11. Tickets for their show, ranging from $128 to $238, went on sale on Dec 1 at 10am and were quickly sold out.

The Straits Times finds Category 1 tickets, priced at $238, being offered at $1,000 apiece on online marketplace Carousell. There was also someone offering $800 for a pair of tickets in any category.

Sozo added that it would continue to void tickets sold by scalpers and urged the public to steer clear of resellers. Those who buy their tickets from unauthorised resellers may have their tickets voided and will not be able to get a refund or exchange.

Yoasobi, which made their debut in 2019, is a chart-topping sensation in Japan. They have also gained popularity overseas for their numbers such as Idol, the theme song for the anime Oshi No Ko (2023).

There have been problems with the sale of tickets to the duo’s first concert in Singapore. Many who tried to purchase tickets found themselves logged into other users’ Ticketmaster accounts when they tried to pay.

Users were also directed to other buyers’ purchase carts on the check-out page, which displayed the full names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses of strangers. Some could even see other event and concert tickets that these account owners had bought previously.

In an e-mail reply to ST, a Ticketmaster spokesperson said: “Data privacy is at the core of everything we do. A temporary issue on our website has been quickly identified and fixed. No sensitive information was shared.”

Ticketmaster did not reveal the cause of the glitch, nor the number of people affected by it.