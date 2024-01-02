J-pop’s Tomohisa Yamashita posts tips in English to help those affected by earthquake

Tomohisa Yamashita shared on social media some measures to take against the cold in the event of a disaster.

J-pop star Tomohisa Yamashita has won praise for providing some tips in English to help foreigners affected by the recent earthquake in Japan.

At least 48 people were killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year’s Day.

Yamashita, 38, shared on social media platform, X, on Jan 1 some measures to take against the cold in the event of a disaster.

The actor translated a Japanese-language post from comedienne Yasuko into English and put it on X.

“This is a cold-proof idea that could be used in times of disaster,” he wrote. “(Rain coat) It will be cold-proof if you wear it inside. (Heat pad) If you put it between the shoulder blades, you can easily warm up your body because of thick blood vessels in between the shoulder blades.”

He wrote in a second post: “(Heater) A simple stove can be made by placing a plant pot upside down on top of a candle. (Newspaper) Putting rolled-up newspapers inside a sleeping bag will keep you warm.”

The first post had more than 8.9 million views as at Jan 2 afternoon, while the second post had more than 2.2 million views.

Yamashita’s good command of English has landed him several acting gigs in the international market.

He has appeared in shows such as international thriller series The Head (2020), American action comedy film The Man From Toronto (2022) and French-American-Japanese television series Drops Of God (2023).

The actor, who left his long-time agency Johnny & Associates in 2020, also acted in the second season of dystopian series Alice In Borderland (2020 to present).