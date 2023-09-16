Jackson Wang and stars from 88rising light up Padang Stage on first night of Singapore GP

Indonesian rapper-singer Warren Hue performing on the first night of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert, on Sept 15, 2023.

Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! performing on the first night of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert, on Sept 15, 2023.

Thai rapper-singer Milli performing on the first night of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert, on Sept 15, 2023.

Indonesian rapper-singer Rich Brian performing on the first night of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert, on Sept 15, 2023.

Hong Kong-born rapper-singer Jackson Wang performing on the first night of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert, on Sept 15, 2023.

The entertainment kicked off with a bang on the first night of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, with artistes from Asian-American record label 88rising, including Hong Kong-born rapper-singer Jackson Wang, amping up the buzz.

About 50,000 people caught performances by 88rising artistes, who made their collective Singapore debut at the Padang Stage from 6.30pm. Besides Wang, they included Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!, Indonesian singer-songwriter Niki, Indonesian rapper-singers Warren Hue and Rich Brian, Thai rapper-singer Milli, South Korean rapper-singer Bibi and multilingual girl group XG.

One of the main draws was Wang, a member of South Korean boy band Got7, who previously held a sold-out solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December 2022.

On Tuesday at Changi Airport, some caught a glimpse of the 29-year-old in a dark-coloured loose-fitting top, sweatpants and red headphones. His centre-parted hair was tied into two little buns, with one side dyed blonde and the other a dark hue.

That evening, Wang appeared at restaurant and bar Ce La Vi at Marina Bay Sands in an all-black ensemble and sunglasses, grooving along to dance tracks such as The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face.

Clips uploaded to social media earlier on Friday showed him rehearsing for his Singapore Grand Prix performance in a black singlet, pants and sunglasses, flanked by six back-up dancers.

The fiery backdrop played during this rehearsal suggested that Blow, a sultry English-language song from Wang’s second studio album Magic Man, would be among the numbers performed.

Singaporean Awena Yan was at the venue with a friend from 3.30pm to catch the entertainment acts and soak in the atmosphere. The 23-year-old, who paid $138 for a single-day Padang Grandstand ticket, was especially impressed with XG’s performance.

Multilingual girl group XG performing on the first day of the F1 concert, on Sept 15, 2023. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

She said: “I learnt about their music over YouTube, and was delighted to see them in the flesh. I really liked when they performed Left Right and New Dance, and their dance moves and coordination are really awesome.”

Her friend Puah Siew Wen, 23, said she liked South Korean rapper-singer Bibi’s funky, fun-loving energy. The fan of Wang and Got7 said: “I did not get the chance to see (Wang’s) solo concert last year, so I am happy I get to see him perform today. I hope he performs Papillon and 100 Ways – it’s going to be a blast.”

South Korean rapper-singer Bibi performing on the first day of the F1 concert, on Sept 15, 2023. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The Singapore Grand Prix continues until Sunday. Saturday will see American quartet Kings Of Leon and American rapper-singer Post Malone hit the Padang Stage, while British band Culture Club will bring on the nostalgia at The Wharf Stage.

On Sunday, the entertainment is set to reach a fever pitch, with performances by British band Madness, British singer Robbie Williams and more.