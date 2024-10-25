Japanese singer Ado to hold first concert in S'pore in May

Japanese singer Ado, who has never revealed her face, uses various techniques to show only her silhouette while performing live.

Following announced gigs in Singapore by Japanese singer-songwriter Kaze Fujii on Oct 26, Japanese diva Mika Nakashima’s set at a music festival in December and hit J-pop duo Yoasobi’s two-night show in February, J-pop fans have one more reason to rejoice.

Popular Japanese singer Ado will be bringing her Hibana world tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 21, 2025, marking her first show here.

Set to be one of the biggest world tours organised by a Japanese artiste, it kicks off at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena in April 2025 and will travel to more than 30 cities worldwide before finishing in Honolulu, Hawaii, in August 2025.

The Hibana – which means “spark” in Japanese – world tour includes stops in Bangkok, Seoul, Taipei, London, Berlin, Paris, Los Angeles and Chicago. Her previous world tour Wish, held from February to April 2024, travelled to cities like Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, but skipped Singapore.

While ticket prices for the 22-year-old vocal powerhouse’s Singapore gig have yet to be announced, general sales open on Nov 22 at 9am. There will be a pre-sale for streaming site Crunchyroll fans and users, using the code “CrunchyrollxAdo”, which begins on Nov 19 at 9am.

Ticketing and purchase details can be found on the official tour website (sp.universal-music.co.jp/ado/hibana).

Ado has never revealed her face or real name. She uses various techniques, such as lighting effects and opaque boxes, to show only her silhouette when performing or appearing at live events.

She shot to fame at age 18 in Japan with her chart-topping rage-filled debut song Usseewa (2020).

Since then, her popularity has continued to soar, as she lent her voice to anime soundtracks.

She sang New Genesis, the theme song for the anime movie One Piece Film: Red (2022), which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart and the daily Apple Music Top 100: Global Chart. It is the first Japanese song to top the Apple chart.

She also sang Kura Kura, the opening theme of the second season of popular anime series Spy X Family (2022 to present).

She made Spotify’s top 10 list of most streamed Japanese artistes outside of Japan in 2023, coming in sixth behind Yoasobi, Kaze Fujii, XG, Kenshi Yonezu and Joe Hisaishi.

In a press statement on Oct 24, Ado said in reference to Hibana: “If my (first) world tour was my ‘Wish’, my next step is to light a fire in the world as someone from Japan. Hot as a spark of fire, even if it’s small, I want to be the inspiration to start something big.”