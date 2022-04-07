 Jay Chou posts photo of arm on a drip, suspects panic attack or heart problem, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Jay Chou posts photo of arm on a drip, suspects panic attack or heart problem

Jay Chou posts photo of arm on a drip, suspects panic attack or heart problem
Jay Chou has not commented further on this latest health scare. PHOTOS: JAYCHOU/INSTAGRAM
Suzanna Sng
Apr 07, 2022 06:08 pm

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Jay Chou caused his fans on Instagram much alarm on Thursday (April 7) afternoon when he posted a photo of his arm on an intravenous drip.

He did not reveal much in his short caption, which read: "Not sure if it was a panic attack or an issue with the heart, which caused breathing problems and numbness of the arm."

The 43-year-old father of two, who is expecting a third child with wife Hannah Quinlivan, then posed a question to his 7.1 million followers: "Any doctors here who can give me some advice?"

Within an hour of posting the photo, it had more than 72,000 likes and 3,500 concerned comments.

Among the well-wishers in the comment section were his celebrity pals, such as Singaporean singer JJ Lin and Taiwanese singer-actor Prince Chiu.

While Chou is known to suffer from ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that causes some bones in the spine to fuse, he has not commented further on this latest health scare.

Jay Chou confirmed the birth of his second child with this photo of his wife Hannah Quinlivan and their two children on Facebook.
Music

Jay Chou confirms birth of son

Related Stories

Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan announce baby No 2

Fans at Jay Chou concert demand refund over poor sound

A fun, warm and gentle Jay Chou

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Jay Chou