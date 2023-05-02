Slow your roll, say Jay Chou's fans after singer brags on Instagram

It appears a handful of fans of Mandopop star Jay Chou have grown tiresome of the singer’s arrogance.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday (April 29) to write: "Some artists spend their whole lives seeking new ideas and changes, while others prepare in advance for change.

"How to change if you're already number one?"

His comments, which went alongside a photo of Pablo Picasso's painting, Portrait of Dora Maar, didn’t sit well with a number of fans, who chided the Taiwanese superstar for his apparent bragging.

"In the past, your self-confidence was well-deserved, proud and based on competence," one Instagram user wrote. "Now, I only see foolishness, arrogance and lack of awareness of the circumstances."

"Self-satisfaction is the culprit that kills art, I thought you wouldn't [be like this] but I guess I was wrong," another said.

"A true master should always have the heart of an apprentice," another wrote.

One Instagram user compared Chou to Western musicians like Bruno Mars, John Mayer and Michael Jackson.

"Your music hasn't expanded beyond the Asian market, and you didn't even garner popularity in Japan," the comment added.

There were also those who had gripes with his recent live performances:

"The current tour is not at the same level as the Incomparable Concert tour from (2004) … You'd only do one concert in the past, but now hold five in a row. Are your concerts for the fans or for the sake of making money?”

Amid the barrage of comments, Chou took to his Instagram Stories to write: "Friends who don't understand my humour, please stay off my page."

Chou has been no stranger to his fans' wrath in recent times.

He held a concert in Singapore last year on Dec 17 and 18, and many were left unsatisfied with his vocal chops and the sound quality at the shows.