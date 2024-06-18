More seats added to Jay Chou Carnival 2024 World Tour

Tickets to the October shows will go on sale at 10am on June 19.

Jay Chou's shows in Singapore as part of his Carnival 2024 World Tour in October will be open to more fans.

Due to popular demand, more seats for Category 2 ($358), Category 3 ($318) and Category 5 ($238) have been added to The King of Mandopop's shows at Singapore National Stadium.

Tickets to the shows that will take place on Oct 11, 12 and 13 will officially go on sale at 10am on June 9 through the official ticketing platform (ticketmaster.sg).

The shows will start at 8pm on Oct 11 and 7.30pm on Oct 12 and 13.

Fans are reminded to buy their tickets through the official ticketing platform.

At least 2,000 victims fell prey to concert ticket scams between January and May this year, with losses amounting to at least $1 million.

The police said they have been working closely with social media and e-commerce platforms to take down scam advertisements for concert tickets and accounts involved in such scams once they are detected.