Jay Park, Rain, Chung Ha to perform at Waterbomb S'pore

American rapper Jay Park (left) and South Korean singer Chung Ha will be performing at Waterbomb Singapore held at Sentosa's Siloso Beach.

American rapper Jay Park has been confirmed as the final artiste to perform at Waterbomb Singapore 2024.

The South Korea-based musician joins K-pop idol-actor Rain and singer Chung Ha – who were announced as entertainers on June 12 and 13 respectively – at the inaugural K-pop music extravaganza.

Park, 37, is behind South Korean music labels Aomg, H1ghr Music and More Vision, and he recently released single Taxi Blurr, featuring Thai singer Natty.

Veteran performer Rain, 42, is on his Still Raining World Tour, which started in Atlantic City in November 2023. The accomplished actor will also star in upcoming Disney+ drama series Red Swan.

Chung Ha, 28, made her debut with girl group I.O.I in 2016 before becoming a solo artiste, churning out hit songs like Cherry Kisses (2018), Dream Of You (2020) and Love Me Out Loud (2022).

Park and Rain will take the stage on Aug 24, alongside singer-rapper Jessi, 2NE1’s Sandara Park, singer Kwon Eunbi, girl group Viviz and rapper Kid Milli.

Chung Ha, 28, will be performing on Aug 25. Other artistes performing on the second day include 2NE1’s CL, rapper Loco, Got7’s BamBam, rapper Bibi and dance crew Team Bebe.

Thai singer Sorn and Singaporean musicians lullaboy, Alyph and Haven are also among the acts at the outdoor music festival that will be held in Sentosa’s Siloso Beach.

Waterbomb Singapore tickets, priced at $198 for a one-day pass and $338 for a two-day pass, are available on official ticketing partner KKday’s website (kkday.com/en-sg/product/166734-waterbomb-singapore-pass?cid=13625&ud1=waterbombsg).

Complimentary private car rides are available for those who purchase four single-day tickets from June 14 to July 7. UOB card members who buy tickets in the same period get complimentary shuttle bus rides to drop-off stations at Tampines, Jurong East and Serangoon.

Organised by Viu Scream Dates and Evergreen Group Holdings, Waterbomb is one of South Korea’s largest music festivals. It features K-pop and electronic dance music performances, and concertgoers get showered by water cannons.