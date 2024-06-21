Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang to hold concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium

Every one of Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang’s tours has made a stop in Singapore.

A Rainie day will soon be upon us, as Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang is slated to hold a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 24.

Tickets, priced from $88 to $338, will go on sale on June 27 at noon via Sistic and Klook.

The Singapore leg is part of the 40-year-old’s Like A Star World Tour, which started in 2020 in Taipei and has travelled to places such as Guangzhou, Beijing and Macau.

Over the years, the Mandopop star has performed at many venues in Singapore, from Compass Point (now Compass One) mall and the now-defunct Shanghai Dolly club to the Singapore Indoor Stadium and The Star Theatre.

The ongoing tour is titled after Yang’s 2020 album of the same name, which contains tracks such as the ballad Singing In The Rain and dance number Bad Lady. Apart from new songs, she is also expected to perform hits such as Ambiguous (2005) and Take Me Away (2008).

BOOK IT/Rainie Yang Like A Star World Tour

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Aug 24, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $338 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Klook (bit.ly/KlookRaineSG)