 Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang to hold concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang to hold concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium

Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang to hold concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium
Every one of Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang’s tours has made a stop in Singapore.PHOTO: BT MEDIASPACE
Benson Ang for The Straits Times
Jun 21, 2024 03:01 am

A Rainie day will soon be upon us, as Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang is slated to hold a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 24.

Tickets, priced from $88 to $338, will go on sale on June 27 at noon via Sistic and Klook.

The Singapore leg is part of the 40-year-old’s Like A Star World Tour, which started in 2020 in Taipei and has travelled to places such as Guangzhou, Beijing and Macau.

Over the years, the Mandopop star has performed at many venues in Singapore, from Compass Point (now Compass One) mall and the now-defunct Shanghai Dolly club to the Singapore Indoor Stadium and The Star Theatre.

The ongoing tour is titled after Yang’s 2020 album of the same name, which contains tracks such as the ballad Singing In The Rain and dance number Bad Lady. Apart from new songs, she is also expected to perform hits such as Ambiguous (2005) and Take Me Away (2008).

BOOK IT/Rainie Yang Like A Star World Tour

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk
When: Aug 24, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $338 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) and Klook (bit.ly/KlookRaineSG)

K-pop quintet Tomorrow X Together's upcoming Singapore show is part of their third global tour, Act : Promise.
Music

K-pop group Tomorrow X Together to perform in S'pore in Sept

Related Stories

Yoga Lin returns with concert, new album and life lessons

Timberlake pauses Texas concert to check on fan in distress

Take That to return to S'pore for October concert

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CONCERTSMusicMUSICIANS