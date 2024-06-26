The rise of Fariz Jabba in Singapore's hip-hop scene

Fariz Jabba's path to becoming a rapper is paved with influences from across the globe, a deep respect for the craft, and a persistent drive to break barriers.

Fariz Jabba exudes a contagious energy.

The 28-year-old Malay-English rapper – whose real name is Muhammad Fariz Abdul Rashid – is a student of hip-hop, a lover of language and a passionate advocate for the Singaporean music scene.

But his journey to becoming a rapper wasn't a straight path. It was paved with influences from across the globe, a deep respect for the craft and a persistent drive to break barriers.

"I started wanting to perform at four years old," Fariz reveals, reminiscing about his early days.

His parents noticed his natural inclination to perform, watching him dance at radio shops, a tiny boy in baggy clothes and bucket hats, mirroring the style of the artistes he saw in the magazines and pirated VCDs brought home by his older brother – local comedian and TV personality Fakkah Fuzz – from regular trips to Melaka.

Those VCDs exposed Fariz to legends like Jay-Z, Akon and D12, sparking a fascination with a culture vastly different from his own. The artists were larger than life, rising from poverty to achieve success.

Seeing their stories, hearing their struggles, resonated deeply with the young Fariz, who was grappling with his own family’s financial hardships.

"The artistes were like my superheroes," he admits.

Music became his escape and inspiration. As a teenager, Fariz channelled this passion into dance, becoming a fixture in the vibrant dance crew scene that dominated the era. It fuelled his desire to command a stage and connect with an audience.

He even tried his hand at singing, but at 16, he found his true voice – not through melodies, but through words.

"I could kind of sing, so I thought I would be a singer," he revealed. "But eventually, I found out that I wanted to write music. And that was when I discovered, wow, this hip-hop thing goes way deeper."

Inspired by the "conscious rap" resurgence spearheaded by Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Joey Bada$, Fariz started writing his own lyrics, pouring his experiences and observations onto paper.

He honed his skills under the tutelage of his brother, a veteran of Singapore’s battle rap scene, learning the fundamentals and rules of the craft.

This period proved instrumental in shaping Fariz’s bilingual flow, blending English and Malay to connect with a wider audience.

"We started learning how to connect with people more through linguistics rather than just feeding them information."

His unique approach led to hits like Masa, Kalah and Ape Sia, incorporating traditional Malay sounds and themes into his music.

When asked whether there is a high barrier to entry into the local music scene, Fariz scoffed at the notion.

“It’s so easy, bro. You just have to be a bit technically gifted. Just a bit,” he jokes.

However, Fariz highlights the ease of access to resources and technology to aid aspiring musicians of today. He also emphasised the importance of learning about the business side of the industry.

“You need to understand what you're getting into. Do you know anything about management? Do you know anything about how royalties work? Do you understand how music labels work, licensing deals?”

Fariz believes this understanding is crucial for sustaining a career in the often-volatile music industry. He sees events like the upcoming Mood:Live festival as vital platforms for both artistic expression and industry education.

Happening on July 13 at *Scape, Mood:Live will bring together some of the biggest hip-hop acts across Singapore and Malaysia, including Ae$op Ca$h, Alyph, Forceparkbois, Lucidari and Saixse, among others.

For Fariz, the festival is an opportunity to connect with the broader hip-hop community, to share the stage with other talented artists, and to demonstrate the evolution of his sound.

“It’s a good moment of unity, of everybody coming together,” he says.

Fariz anticipates a competitive atmosphere but hopes the event will foster collaboration and inspire the next generation of artistes.

"It’s a chance for new cats to come in and be inspired, and go, ‘Wow, this is how they make it work, this is the flow of a set.’”