Swift puts Kelce on stage at Eras Tour London concert

Taylor Swift is joined onstage by Travis Kelce (right) during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on June 23.

American pop superstar Taylor Swift sent London’s Wembley Stadium 90,000 fans into a frenzy on June 23 during her Eras Tour concert when she brought her American football player beau Travis Kelce onstage in a surprise appearance.

At the 34-year-old singer’s third London show for the Europe leg of her world tour, Kelce, also 34, strutted onstage in a top hat and a tuxedo and joined a skit that doubles as an outfit change before her performance of the song I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

After Swift pretended to be dead following her track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and lay on the floor of the stage, Kelce scooped her up in a bridal-carry and brought her to a red couch towards the back of the diamond section of the stage.

He set her down, fanned her and even dabbed her face with a powder brush before he finally began to exit the stage. He also did a couple of cute dance moves, which delighted the Swifties in attendance.

As she prepared to launch into I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, Swift turned around to blow Kelce a kiss, before he exited the stage with backup dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik.

The skit reflects the lyrics of that track, where Swift sings about performing and releasing music while being deeply depressed and heartbroken over her break-ups with English actor Joe Alwyn and English rocker Matty Healy.

Usually staged by Swift, Saunders and Ravnik, she acts reluctant to perform but is rushed through a costume change and pushed out onstage anyway. The skit was incorporated into the revamped Eras Tour in May, which included songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media also noticed that Swift was wearing a ring from jewellery brand Tiffany & Co, the design of which features two stylised ‘T’s mirroring each other. Swift had previously worn this ring in January, when she joined Kelce on the football field after a key game in Baltimore.

The London show marks the first time Kelce has appeared on the Eras Tour stage since the power couple reportedly started dating in September 2023, although the Kansas City Chiefs player has been spotted in the audience many times – including showing up in Singapore when Swift performed her six-night run at the National Stadium in March.

His onstage appearance comes hot on the heels of the couple going Instagram-official.