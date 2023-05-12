Jisoo’s Flower joins Miley Cyrus’ Flowers as the only MVs by soloists to cross 200m YouTube views in 2023

Flower by South Korean singer Jisoo (left) and Flowers by American pop star Miley Cyrus are the two red-hot songs.

It is flower power season as 2023 seems to be coming up roses, with two red-hot songs bearing similar titles shattering records.

The music video for Flower, the debut solo single by South Korean singer Jisoo which has spawned a viral dance, reached 200 million views on YouTube on Wednesday within 40 days of its release on March 31.

So far, it is the only K-pop track to achieve the feat in 2023. At time of writing, the pop-trap dance song is in sixth place on the video-sharing platform’s top 100 music videos globally, which shows the week’s ranking of the most popular music videos on YouTube.

Jisoo, 28, is a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, which are staging two concerts at the National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday – although it is still up in the air whether Singapore fans will get to hear Flower performed live.

Nonetheless, critics have praised the song’s sophisticated finger-snapping production, poetic lyrics and the singer’s confident vocals. The track has also topped charts in Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia.

Jisoo’s Flower is not to be confused with another successful floral-centric track.

Flowers, by American pop star Miley Cyrus, has been topping charts and crushing records since its release on Jan 12. Its music video, which has been viewed more than 427 million times on YouTube, is the only other music video by a solo artist to exceed 200 million views in 2023, according to reports.

Last week, the track became the fastest song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify, doing so in 112 days. It beat Harry Styles’ As It Was (2022) and Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s Stay (2021), which did so in 118 days.

In an Instagram reel last Saturday, the 30-year-old singer-actress wrote: “Thanks a billion. I love you.