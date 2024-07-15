Jolin Tsai mourns death of her dog Woohoo

Jolin Tsai posted her last photo with her dog Woohoo on social media on July 14.

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai is heartbroken by the death of her pet dog Woohoo, which died at age 18 on July 3.

“It was with a heavy heart that we parted as you had been present at every step of my life,” Tsai, 43, wrote in Chinese on social media late on July 14.

“I had imagined many times that we would part (one day), but I never thought that it would be so quick. I still can’t hold back my tears when I think of you now.”

She posted several photos of Woohoo, including one of her walking with the bichon frise in their last photo together. She wrote: “I am lucky you left behind only memories of your smiling face. Thank you for being so understanding as you bravely faced the pain yourself.”

Tsai has another bichon frise named President. She said she still wanted to hold Woohoo, chase it around the sofa and take it to the film set with her.

“Countless videos and photos of you have been left behind, as if you’d never left,” Tsai wrote. “See you next time. My Forever Forever Forever love.”

Her celebrity pals have also expressed sadness at Woohoo’s death.

“Woohoo is blessed,” Taiwanese singer Valen Hsu wrote under Tsai’s post.

Singapore singer Tanya Chua added: “Woohoo forever. See you soon.”