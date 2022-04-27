From Justin Bieber to Jay Chou, here are the music stars coming to Singapore

After being starved of big pop concerts for more than two years, music fans have plenty to cheer about as large-scale gigs make a return to Singapore.

Here is a list of international singers and bands who have confirmed shows here.

Della Ding Dang

Who: Mandopop star Della Ding Dang is known as "the queen of love ballads". She staged a concert at The Star Theatre in 2018 and returned to the same venue the following year to sing and act in Mandarin musical An Accident Of Love.

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: May 20, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $148 via Ticketmaster (go to this website or call 3158-8588)

A-lin

PHOTO: A-LIN/FACEBOOK

Who: Taiwanese diva A-lin last performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2019. Her return show will include new songs from her latest album, Link, released earlier in April.

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 28, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $288 via Sistic (go to Sistic's website or call 6348-5555)

Sigur Ros

PHOTO: LAMC

Who: Known for their ethereal and haunting music, acclaimed Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Ros performed here in 2012 and 2016, both times at the Fort Canning Park.

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Aug 17

Admission: $188 to $98. Tickets will go on sale via Sistic on April 29 at 10am

Jim Brickman

PHOTO: MODE ENTERTAINMENT

Who: American singer and pianist Jim Brickman has the most No. 1 albums on Billboard's New Age charts - 22 - and is known for adult contemporary hits such as Valentine (1997) and Simple Things (2001).

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

When: Aug 27, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $168 via Sistic

Boys Like Girls

PHOTO: SONY MUSIC

Who: Pop-punk American quartet Boys Like Girls will play all the songs from their 2006 self-titled debut album at this concert. The band first performed in Singapore at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, in 2012.

Where: 222 Arts Club, 01-01/02, 222 Queen Street

When: Oct 14, 6pm

Admission: Tickets are sold out

Justin Bieber

Who: One of pop's biggest stars, Justin Bieber is set to perform at National Stadium after cancelling his show there in 2017. The Canadian singer has played here twice, at Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011 and the Padang in 2013.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Oct 25, 8pm

Admission: Tickets are sold out

Mayday

PHOTO: MAYDAY/FACEBOOK

Who: Taiwanese rock royalty Mayday is no stranger to mega-sized arenas complete with fancy stage set-ups and dazzling light shows. The multi-award-winning band last performed here at the National Stadium in 2018.

Where: National Stadium

When: Dec 3, 7.30pm

Admission: $108 to $308 via Ticketmaster

Jay Chou

Who: Mandopop king Jay Chou is bringing his Carnival World Tour back to the National Stadium after playing at the same venue in January 2020, just before the pandemic shut down gigs here. The tour celebrates his more than two decades in the music industry.

Where: National Stadium

When: Dec 17 and 18, 8pm

Admission: $218 to $388. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketek on May 5 at 10am