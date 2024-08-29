Director wanted Celest Chong to 'share a room' with him

In a candid interview with Capital 958 DJ Raymond Foong, Chong recounted multiple instances of inappropriate behaviour from a director on the set of a drama series she was working on.

Singaporean actress Celest Chong has never been one to shy away from speaking the truth.

The harassment, she revealed, included persistent advances and inappropriate requests.

"He wanted me to share a room with him, have my meals with him and drink with him," Chong said, expressing her frustration at the director's advances.

"I had to work around 18 hours a day, where would I have the time to do such frivolous things with him? I was already so busy with filming."

Despite her discomfort, Chong felt pressured to maintain a cordial relationship with the director to ensure the smooth running of the production.

"I gritted my teeth," she confessed, adding that she endured his behaviour throughout filming.

The situation escalated when the director professed he was "in love" with her.

This declaration added to Chong's distress and anger.

Despite her clear rejection of his advances, the director continued to blur the lines of professionalism. He suggested they practise lines together in his room, where snacks and alcohol were laid out.

Determined to maintain a professional boundary, the actress limited her time in his room and refrained from drinking, citing concerns about her appearance on camera.

Chong's professionalism was further tested when the director seemingly retaliated against her rejections.

She said she was forced to shoot a crying scene 18 times, with the director repeatedly dismissing her takes and demanding she "wipe it away and do it again".

"If you want to waste the production team's time, I'm okay with it," Chong recalled telling the director. "I'm a professional actress, I can do it. I can film the scene as many times as you want, even 100 times."

After months of enduring the director's behaviour, Chong finally confronted him on the last day of filming, laying out the unprofessionalism and distress he caused. The confrontation led to an apology letter from the director.

Chong shared a snippet of her interview on social media with the caption "Saying no to work harassment", sparking an outpouring of support from netizens.

Looking ahead, she plans to launch a workshop for aspiring actors, musicians, and models, offering guidance and support for navigating the industry. Details about the workshop will be shared on her Instagram account.

Chong's advice to aspiring artists? Stay true to yourself.

"Know yourself, be yourself. It sounds very simple but the journey is filled with challenges and takes a long time,” she emphasised.

"It's also a journey getting to really know yourself and learning how to experience the sweetest joy."