K-idol Lee Seung-gi baffles 4.4m Instagram followers by suddenly deleting all posts

SEOUL – South Korean idol Lee Seung-gi has left his 4.4 million Instagram followers baffled after suddenly deleting all his posts.

Fans realised on Tuesday that his account had been wiped clean, leading to speculation that the 36-year-old singer-actor-host’s account had been hacked.

His management agency Human Made swiftly released a statement, as reported by entertainment portal Soompi, saying: “It is true that Lee Seung-gi deleted all the posts himself. He was not hacked and nothing has happened to him. It was just done for a renewal.”

Lee, who married K-drama actress Lee Da-in, 30, in April, previously used social media to defend her in the wake of rumours surrounding her parents, who had been dragged into an embezzlement case.

He was also active on social media during his public dispute with his long-time agency Hook Entertainment in 2022 over non-payment for digital streams of his songs.

He left the agency in December 2022 for his one-man agency Human Made.

Fans in Singapore will be able to see him in person soon, as he will be staging a concert at Resorts World Sentosa on June 14 as part of his Asian concert tour, The Dreamers’ Dream – Chapter 2.