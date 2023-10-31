K-pop boy band Enhypen to play two shows at Singapore Indoor Stadium in January

K-pop boy band Enhypen will finally be coming to town.

The septet are set to stage two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 20 and 21 as part of the Asian leg of their second world tour Fate.

These mark their first concerts in Singapore since their debut in 2020.

Tickets range from $148 to $348. A presale for Enhypen’s fan club on global fan platform Weverse will take place on Nov 20, while general sales begin on Nov 21.

To access the presale, fan club members have to register their participation on Weverse. Registration ends on Friday at 1pm.

Comprising Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki, Enhypen is managed by Belift Lab, a subsidiary under K-pop giant Hybe.

Formed through the idol survival competition show I-Land (2020), they are known for songs like Fever (2021), Drunk-Dazed (2021) and Bite Me (2023).

Despite being a young group, Enhypen has three million-seller albums under their belt.

Their latest album Dark Blood, released in May, sold 1.1 million copies on its first day of release, becoming their fastest-selling album.

Their previous album Manifesto: Day 1 (2022) sold over a million copies in two days while their debut album Dimension: Dilemma (2021) achieved million-seller status in a month.

K-pop boy band Enhypen will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in January. PHOTO: AEG Aside from Singapore, Enhypen’s Fate world tour will also make stops in Taiwan, Macau and the Philippines.

The band recently wrapped the American leg of the tour, where they performed in cities like Chicago and Dallas.

They also headlined shows in Japan in September, playing two nights each at Tokyo Dome and Osaka’s Kyocera Dome.

ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR FATE IN SINGAPORE

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Jan 20 and 21, 2024, 8pm

Admission: $148 to $348 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) from Nov 21, 11am. A presale for Enhypen’s Weverse members starts on Nov 20 at 11am and ends at midnight. To access the presale, members have to register their participation on Weverse. Registration ends on Friday at 1pm.