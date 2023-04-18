K-pop, Mandopop, so what? HK singer Eason Chan says there will always be a market for Cantopop

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan said on Monday that he has high hopes for Cantopop’s future.

Think of the Golden Age of Cantopop, and legends such as Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui from the 1980s, or the Four Heavenly Kings Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung, Leon Lai and Aaron Kwok from the 1990s, come to mind.

Since the 2000s, however, experts say Hong Kong pop music as a genre seems to have taken a back seat and become more of a niche in the Chinese music world, especially with the rising popularity of artistes from Taiwan and China.

And then there is K-pop from South Korea, which has captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

But Hong Kong singer-actor Eason Chan, who has been in the business since the mid-1990s, has high hopes for Cantopop’s future.

Fresh off two concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last weekend, he told local media on Monday in an interview conducted in English at the Universal Music Singapore office at Odeon Towers: “There will always be a market for Cantonese songs because Cantopop is in the blood and DNA of Hong Kongers. If you speak Cantonese, you will feel the urge to listen to Cantonese songs.”

The 48-year-old said he likes listening to songs in English, Mandarin, Thai, Korean and Japanese. But, midway through his sentence, he began singing the chorus of Jacky Cheung’s Cantonese classic, Just Want To Follow You All My Life (1993).

“When you go back to your roots, you feel that emotion straightaway,” he said.

In his view, the music industry has been evolving for the better.

For example, there never used to be a market for music singles in Hong Kong because it was not commercially viable for music companies.

But there is one now because the way music is made, sold and consumed has changed, he added.

Chan released a number of singles during the pandemic: Homo Sapiens (2022), Blind Marriage (2023) and Lightly (2023).

The last track, which came out on March 10, is a reassuring number that encourages listeners to take it easy.

In his latest single Lightly, singer Eason Chan encourages listeners to relax. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

With lyrics composed by Hong Kong deejay Jan Lamb, it addresses some of the anxieties felt by people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan recalled the stressful period when the pandemic broke out in 2020: “Everyone, including myself, was really tense, so the lyrics are trying to calm people down and encourage them to relax.”

Still, he said, his lifestyle was not really affected during the pandemic as he does not go out much.

“I live a pretty normal life. I do not see a lot of people or go to a lot of places, really. And when I went out, I was very cautious, washing my hands all the time and wearing masks.”

The period gave Chan a chance to spend time at home with his wife, former Hong Kong actress Hilary Tsui, 49, and their daughter Constance, 18.

He now plays tennis – which he enjoys immensely – thrice a week, and takes a relaxed, carefree attitude to life.

He recalled the frequent appearances he made in Singapore in the 2000s to promote albums and movies, and said he is grateful that he no longer has to be concerned about maintaining his lifestyle.

“I spend only on necessities now, like water and food. I do not even spend a lot of money on petrol. I do not have to work to pay for living costs, and I guess this can already be considered pretty successful, at least for me.”

For now, health is Chan’s priority – though he admitted he could do better.

“I am still eating junk food and sleeping late. But I want to be healthy because I still want to keep performing.”

These days, most of his work is touring. The singer is slated to play three nights in Malaysia in May and seven nights in Taiwan in July.

“I am very happy I can now share my concert and its ‘fear and dreams’ concept with the world. I have never had to prepare something and wait so long to share it,” he said.

“It is a good excuse to gather with so many people, including my fans, dancers and band. It is a great party.”