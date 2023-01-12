 K-pop star BamBam of Got7 shows his love for Hainanese chicken rice, Latest Music News - The New Paper
K-pop star BamBam of Got7 shows his love for Hainanese chicken rice

Thai star BamBam, who is part of the K-pop boy band Got7, posted a picture of himself beaming with the dish. PHOTO: BAMBAM1A/TWITTER
Jan 12, 2023 02:39 pm

One of the first things K-pop idol BamBam did after he arrived in Singapore on Wednesday was to dig into a plate of chicken rice.

The 25-year-old Thai star, who is part of the K-pop boy band Got7, posted on Twitter a picture of himself beaming with the dish in the background.

He wrote: “This is one of the top five foods in my life - Hainan Chicken Rice.“

While he did not specify where he sated his chicken rice craving, a picture of his perfectly plated chicken rice set served on a tray looks similar to famed chicken rice restaurant Chatterbox’s version.

The restaurant, located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, is known for serving one of the most luxe versions of the beloved dish in Singapore.

BamBam is in town to grace the reopening of South Korean eyewear label Gentle Monster’s store at Ion Orchard on Thursday.

He is the second Got7 member to come to Singapore in recent days. Fellow member Jackson Wang held a sold-out solo concert here on Dec 23 and hosted a Christmas Eve party at the infinity pool atop Marina Bay Sands on Dec 24.

