Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick serenade farm animals

American actor Kevin Bacon (above) and his wife Kyra Sedgwick shared a video where they serenaded their farm animals with Beyonce's Texas Hold 'Em.PHOTO: KEVINBACON/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Feb 27, 2024 05:21 pm

Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick put on a show for their pet farm animals on Feb 26.

The actors, who have been married since 1988, shared a cute video on Instagram of themselves serenading an audience of pigs and miniature horses.

In the clip, Bacon provided the acoustics, while Sedgwick ad-libbed to their rendition of Beyonce’s new single, Texas Hold ’Em.

“Monday morning serenade. @beyonce #texasholdem,” wrote Bacon, 65, and Sedgwick, 58, in a joint Instagram post.

Released on Feb 11, Texas Hold ’Em topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart on Feb 26, giving Beyonce her ninth No. 1 spot on the music chart.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 32-time Grammy winner, 42, also made history as the first black woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 with a country song.

It is not the first time Bacon and Sedgwick have serenaded their farm animals with a Beyonce number.

In an August 2022 Instagram post, the Footloose (1984) actor performed the singer’s Heated (2022) for their goats.

“Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance,” he wrote in the caption.

Bacon and Sedgwick own a menagerie of farm animals, including four goats, two pigs, three miniature horses and three alpacas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

