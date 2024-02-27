Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick serenade farm animals
Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick put on a show for their pet farm animals on Feb 26.
The actors, who have been married since 1988, shared a cute video on Instagram of themselves serenading an audience of pigs and miniature horses.
In the clip, Bacon provided the acoustics, while Sedgwick ad-libbed to their rendition of Beyonce’s new single, Texas Hold ’Em.
“Monday morning serenade. @beyonce #texasholdem,” wrote Bacon, 65, and Sedgwick, 58, in a joint Instagram post.
Released on Feb 11, Texas Hold ’Em topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart on Feb 26, giving Beyonce her ninth No. 1 spot on the music chart.
The 32-time Grammy winner, 42, also made history as the first black woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 with a country song.
It is not the first time Bacon and Sedgwick have serenaded their farm animals with a Beyonce number.
In an August 2022 Instagram post, the Footloose (1984) actor performed the singer’s Heated (2022) for their goats.
“Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling Heated, @beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance,” he wrote in the caption.
Bacon and Sedgwick own a menagerie of farm animals, including four goats, two pigs, three miniature horses and three alpacas.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now