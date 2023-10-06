Kylie Minogue’s hit single Padam Padam boosts new album to No. 1 on Billboard chart

Australian singer Kylie Minogue last topped Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in 2020 with the album Disco.

LOS ANGELES – Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has bested American heavyweights Beyonce and Lady Gaga for the top spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Minogue’s new album Tension, propelled by the viral single Padam Padam, debuted at No. 1 ahead of Beyonce’s Renaissance at No. 2 and Lady Gaga’s The Fame in the third spot.

Minogue, 55, last topped the same chart in 2020 with the album Disco.

Tension reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200 albums chart when it was released on Sept 22, making it Minogue’s highest entry since Aphrodite made No. 19 in 2010.

Padam Padam went viral after the infectious track became a dance anthem on TikTok in June.

Minogue told Billboard at an event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Wednesday that she was surprised by the result and would not take her career resurgence for granted. She simply hoped “to better what I’ve done before” with Tension.

She added: “To have this moment where it feels like it was meant to be, but it wasn’t something that I was aiming for, feels so refreshing and amazing to, once again, like in the 1980s, have this multi-generational moment. It’s truly beautiful and heart-warming.”

Minogue found fame as an actress on Australian television series Neighbours (1985 to 2023) at 18. A year later in 1987, she released the song Locomotion.

The follow-up single, I Should Be So Lucky, propelled her 1988 debut album Kylie to more than five million in sales. Over the course of her career, she has sold more than 80 million records and chalked up more than five billion streams.

Minogue will be heading to Las Vegas for her three-month residency on Nov 3. She will be the first performer to grace the new Voltaire stage at The Venetian Resort.

While she has yet to decide on the set list, she joked about how her fans “will turn the intimate venue into a raucous nightclub”.

The Grammy award-winning singer told Los Angeles magazine on Wednesday: “Don’t blame me if the furniture is damaged.”