Jan 1 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) ABADDON is returning from a long injury break and he is in good order. He has ability and meets a modest line-up.

(1) WORLD OF HOPE raced green when not too far back on debut and is sure to improve from a Poly position draw.

(4) CATAVAR has shown flashes of ability.

(5) GORGEOUS BOMB is one to watch.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) PRINCE FLORIAN has been showing signs of improvement of late. He meets a modest field and can score.

(6) FLYING HAFLA has been in good form against her own sex and does not meet a strong field. She should be in the money.

(2) LAVA BURST has shown recent improvement in blinkers and can feature in a race like this on his best effort.

(3) DYNASTY’S LAST has been struggling to get off the mark but has been sprinting to the finish of late. She has tried further but can make an impression.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(12) WOZA NAWE is a recent maiden winner and won convincingly with first time blinkers. She was not disgraced in top company early in her career and, although she has drawn wide, she does look progressive.

(13) RADU was close-up behind last time and, if she can overcome the draw, she will be a big runner.

(3) ETHEREAL VIEW has come good at recent starts albeit on the Poly. She does have a handy draw which will help her cause.

(5) SHE’S A MACHINE’S last outing is best ignored and she will have a good chance on her previous showings.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) BOB has improved since joining Gareth van Zyl’s yard. He was finishing off nicely over 1,400m last run and this trip should suit.

(9) KING BAVARIAN was a beaten favourite last run but has been super consistent lately. He goes well over course and distance and, with a light weight, could finally reap his rewards.

(5) CONNOISSEUR has been coming to hand again and looks primed for this race.

(7) GALAXY EXPLORER is struggling for his next win but has not been far back at recent outings. He took on stronger last run.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) WHITE WATERS has her first outing for Mike Miller after showing some consistent Cape form. That could prove a little bit stronger.

(8) ROAMING SPIRIT has been in the money in all four starts and was a beaten favourite at her last two. She should enjoy the step-up in trip and has a strong chance.

(2) LA VIDA LOCA found her last start beyond her compass and is brought back to what looks to be a more suitable trip.

(5) BUTTERCUP BABY was not far back on debut. The experience, extra furlong and Rachel Venniker’s allowance makes some appeal.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) IRON WILL has shown signs of coming to hand and the extra furlong will suit Alyson Wright’s gelding, who does have good form on the turf.

(2) PORFIRIO has been knocking on the door for some time now. Most of his recent form has been on the Poly but the switch in surface could bring out the best.

(9) MAC HARDY is another Poly specialist given his recent form but, he too could come well on the turf. He was narrowly beaten last start when doing his best work late and the extra furlong should suit.

(7) PHAKA IMALI’s last run is best ignored given his previous form. However, he is also something of a Poly specialist.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) TWENTY ONE MAY was narrowly beaten last time but does have to shoulder top weight.

(1) FUTURE FLO has been a revelation since returning to the sprint.

(8) FINE ONE caught the eye when racing in blinkers first time and could be a threat.

(3) HURRICANE CAT takes on males this time but is super quick and, with a 4kg claimer up, can go one better.