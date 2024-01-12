Lisa Marie Presley's autobiography to be published posthumously

Lisa Marie Presley pursued a career in music – though she never achieved her father’s success.

NEW YORK – A posthumous autobiography of Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of US rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, will be released in October, her daughter and publishers announced on Jan 11, almost a year to the day after her death.

“I’m honoured to help put my mother’s book out for her,” wrote Riely Keough, an actress known for roles in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the series “Daisy Jones and the Six” announced on Instagram.

She linked to a website stating the book will be released on Oct 15, 2024.

“Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood...until now”, the site promises.

It described the memoir as “raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind” and said Presley had been recording tapes for it for years, with Keough putting the material to paper.

The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who divorced in 1973, Lisa Marie Presley pursued a career in music – though she never achieved her father’s success.

Instead she led a tumultuous life in his sprawling shadow, openly describing her battles with addiction and marrying four times – to Danny Keough, actor Nicolas Cage, pop legend Michael Jackson and actor/composer Michael Lockwood.

Her death at the age of 54 on Jan 12, 2023 – due to complications from weight-loss surgery according to the autopsy – prompted a wave of tributes from the American entertainment world. – AFP