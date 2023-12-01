M-Girls members pay tribute to Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng after her sudden death

Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng's fellow bandmates posted a series of photos from the wake with the three members standing next to Cheng’s altar.

Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng’s fellow M-Girls bandmates – Crystal Ong, Angeline Khoo and Cass Chin – took to social media to pay tribute to Cheng, who died suddenly on Nov 28 at the age of 37.

They posted a series of photos from the wake with the three members standing next to Cheng's altar.

Khoo shared on Instagram that they hugged and cried while reminiscing about their time together.

"In the photo, you look the most beautiful today. I had never imagined a gathering like this. It feels unreal and I still can’t accept it," she wrote.

"I will always remember your kindness and also your smile. Today, I say goodbye to you. Let's meet again in the next life."

Meanwhile, Chin shared three photos on Facebook with the caption: "Love you forever."

Posting a photo of the altar, Ong wrote on Instagram: "My beautiful baby. I will love you forever."

M-Girls debuted in 2001 and were active as a group. The quartet went on a hiatus in 2017 to focus on solo projects.

Cheng, also an actress, is best known in Malaysia for her renditions of Chinese New Year songs.

It was while she was filming a segment for a YouTube channel that she collapsed and died. She is said to have suffered a brain aneurysm. Her funeral will be held on Dec 2. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK