Malaysian singer Shila Amzah is ‘burned out’, unsure about career

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian artiste Shila Amzah has admitted that the excessive pressure she’s been through lately has led to her feeling emotionally drained.

In an Instagram Story last Wednesday, Shila said that she is suffering from a burnout that has caused her to doubt her career choices.

“I’m so burned out. I wasn’t sure if I was making the right decision in terms of my career,” the 33-year-old wrote.

She added: “I’m questioning myself even more these days. I don’t know how to make it right.”

Although Shila did not explain further about the source of her burnout, some believed that it’s linked to her performance with her younger brother Syahir, 28, at the Famili Duo 3 reality singing competition.

According to mStar, The Star’s Malay language news portal, the two siblings have been recording the second-highest scores for two consecutive weeks.

In the third episode that aired on Oct 29, however, Shila and Syahir fell behind with a score of 42.5 per cent.

Moreover, there’s also the dispute between Shila and her siblings concerning her family home, which she had put up for sale without informing them.

In a TikTok live stream in October, Shila’s brother Syafiq, 30, accused her of prioritising money over family. However, the singer said then that she was only selling the home to find a better one for her family.

Shila last addressed the drama surrounding her family home via social media on Oct 25, where she said she would not comment more as she did not want the situation to become bigger than it already is.

Shila made her name in the regional scene after she won the inaugural season of Chinese reality television singing competition Asian Wave in 2012, and was placed third in I Am A Singer, another Chinese singing contest, in 2014.

In 2023, she embarked on her Journey To The Future tour, her first regional jaunt since she became a mother in 2019. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK