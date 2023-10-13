Malaysian singer Shila Amzah denies chasing family out of home, says brother is using her for clout

Malaysian singer Shila Amzah said she was tired of the ongoing conflict surrounding her family home.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer Shila Amzah has broken her silence amid allegations of her chasing her mother and siblings out of their family home.

In a TikTok live stream on Wednesday, Shila admitted that she had put up the property for sale without informing her siblings, but denied chasing them out.

The 33-year-old multilingual performer added that the reason she went forward with her decision without discussing it with her siblings was because she was exercising her veto power.

“That’s my house. It’s under my name. Don’t worry, no one is getting kicked out.

“I will bear the responsibility as the head of the family. I’m selling that house so I can purchase a better one (for my family),” she said, adding that she is already looking for a rented house her family can stay in temporarily.

Shila said the distressing memories associated with the home following the divorce of her parents, singer ND Lala and actress Fauziah Sarman, prompted her to sell the property.

Shortly after, Shila’s younger brother Syafiq started a TikTok live stream where he accused the singer of being “pretentious”.

The 30-year-old claimed that Shila had the choice to transfer the property to their mother, but did not do so as she wanted the money all for herself.

“There’s surely a reason why she doesn’t want to (transfer the house). She knows it can bring money. It’s probably worth RM2.5 million (S$720,228) now,” he reportedly said.

Taking to her Instagram account to respond to the allegations, Shila lamented that she was “tired” of the ongoing conflict and clarified that her mother had already accepted her decision to sell the home.

“I met my mum last week. I told her that a realtor will be coming, and she agreed that I could sell the house. My mum asked for a terrace house and told me to think about my siblings too,” she said.

In a separate Instagram Story, Shila said she had reached her limit and warned Syafiq to stop creating fake stories surrounding the family home.

“You use your sister’s name for clout and now you want to elaborate on the ‘truth’ you created to make your own fairy tale more interesting? I have all the receipts so don’t think I will stay silent,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Shila’s younger sister Syada, 25, said on Instagram that an individual turned up to view the house despite them not putting up any notices to sell the property.

Syada later reportedly added in an Instagram Story that she is looking for a place to stay with her family.

Shila made her name in the regional scene after she won the inaugural season of Chinese reality television singing competition Asian Wave in 2012 ,and was placed third in I Am A Singer, another Chinese singing contest, in 2014.

In 2023, she embarked on her Journey To The Future tour, her first regional jaunt since she became a mother in 2019.

The tour kicked off in Kuala Lumpur in March and included stops in other Malaysian cities, Singapore and Indonesia. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK