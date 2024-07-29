Mamamoo’s Solar serenades local fans with NDP classic Home

K-pop idol Solar poses with fans at the Capitol Theatre on July 27 during her concert in Singapore.

K-pop idol Solar won the hearts of Singaporean fans with a surprise song during her first solo concert here at Capitol Theatre on July 27.

The 33-year-old powerhouse vocalist, who is part of the K-pop girl quartet Mamamoo, got the crowd cheering when she sang the English version of the National Day classic Home (1998).

In videos shared on TikTok, the crowd erupted into screams and cheers when Solar began the song. The fans then sang along and were at their loudest during the chorus.

Solar’s gig was staged on the same day as one of the National Day Parade previews at the Padang. In another video posted, she wished Singapore a happy birthday.

She also flaunted some Singlish she had picked up: the Hokkien phrase “walao” (used to convey frustration), “shiok lah” (used to express delight) and even called herself and her fans “chio bu” (attractive women).

During a soundcheck party that took place before concert, she also used Hokkien phrases such as “swee lah” (nicely done) and “paiseh” (embarrassed).

On Instagram, Solar posted some photos of her time in Singapore – of herself getting done up backstage as well as of the chilli crab she enjoyed.

The singer was last here for a concert with fellow Mamamoo member Moonbyul. The two form a sub-unit called Mamamoo+ and they performed at The Star Theatre in November 2023. Solar had revealed her love for chilli crab then, but joked that the dish was too expensive and pleaded with Singapore to make it cheaper.

Solar also held an intimate signing event for fans at a K-pop mechandise store at Suntec City on July 26. Her solo tour will end in Macau in October.