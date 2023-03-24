 Mandopop queen A-mei to hold S’pore concert in July, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Mandopop queen A-mei to hold S’pore concert in July

Taiwanese singer A-mei will perform in Singapore in July. PHOTO: AMIT_FEAT_AMEI / INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Mar 24, 2023 06:50 pm

Mandopop queen A-mei, who last held a solo show here in 2017, will be back to stage a concert on July 8.

To be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Singapore leg of her ASMeiR 2023 World Tour will boast state-of-the-art production and feature the Taiwanese pop diva’s numerous hits from her 27-year career.

Other cities on the concert tour, her first since 2017’s Utopia World Tour, include London, Paris, Sydney and Melbourne in the coming months, according to a post by concert organiser IMC Live Global on Instagram.

The 50-year-old, known for her powerful vocals, performed in the United States in November and December 2022 as part of the tour and is set to hold a concert in Kaohsiung in April.

Ticket details for the Singapore concert have not been announced.

