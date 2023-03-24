Mandopop queen A-mei to hold S’pore concert in July
Mandopop queen A-mei, who last held a solo show here in 2017, will be back to stage a concert on July 8.
To be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Singapore leg of her ASMeiR 2023 World Tour will boast state-of-the-art production and feature the Taiwanese pop diva’s numerous hits from her 27-year career.
Other cities on the concert tour, her first since 2017’s Utopia World Tour, include London, Paris, Sydney and Melbourne in the coming months, according to a post by concert organiser IMC Live Global on Instagram.
The 50-year-old, known for her powerful vocals, performed in the United States in November and December 2022 as part of the tour and is set to hold a concert in Kaohsiung in April.
Ticket details for the Singapore concert have not been announced.
