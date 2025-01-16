Romantic Style on Verdi trail

The Bhupat Seemar-trained Flama Sunshine (Tadhg O'Shea) landing the Shahama Stakes (1,400m) on the Meydan dirt on Dec 20. She will be back to contest the Cocoa Beach Stakes (1,600m) on Jan 17.

DUBAI - With five runners from four different countries, the 850,000 dirham (S$316,000) Group 2 Cape Verdi, the feature on the nine-race Dubai Racing Carnival card at Meydan on Jan 17, is a truly international affair.

The select field for fillies and mares might be in part due to the presence of one of the United Arab Emirates runners, Romantic Style, who will aim to improve her owner Godolphin’s already excellent record in this 1,600m turf event.

They have won it 11 times and the Night Of Thunder four-year-old could add to that if she is able to reproduce the form which saw her win the Group 3 Prix Imprudence (1,400m) at Deauville in April, or her fourth to the Aga Khan’s Rouhiya in the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1,600m) a month later.

“We are very pleased with Romantic Style heading into her seasonal return and her preparation has gone well,” said trainer Charlie Appleby.

“This is a starting point ahead of a potential European campaign, and if she runs to the level she showed in the French Guineas, it will make her the one to beat. Hopefully, this can set her up for a good year.”

One of Romantic Style’s opponents, Easywithme, boasts an impressive record of four wins from six starts, since being purchased at Goffs for just €6000 (S$8,400).

“She’s a smart little filly, although obviously she has a few pounds to find,” said Norway-based trainer Niels Petersen of the Irish-bred El Kabeir four-year-old.

“She’s only run six times and she hasn’t done a lot wrong. She ran against the Danish filly (Ultima) but on very heavy ground which she just didn’t handle.

“She’s going to love the ground, love the distance and I wouldn’t be surprised if she picked up a nice cheque.”

The field is completed by the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Choisya, a five-time winner, Ultima, representing Denmark-based trainer Veronika Jandova, and Ziggy’s Dream, who makes her second Carnival start for British trainer Alice Haynes.

Three-year-old fillies star in the second most valuable race on the card, the 400,000 dirham Cocoa Beach Stakes, over 1,600m on dirt.

The field of nine includes Salem bin Ghadayer’s Arigatou Gozaimasu, who was a runaway debut winner before finishing eighth against the colts, and Flama Sunshine and Queen Azteca, who finished one-two last time in the Shahama Stakes over 1,400m on Dec 20.

“Flama Sunshine is doing great,” said Bhupat Seemar, who saddles a team of four runners in the race. “So is Salsabil Princess, although she’s drawn a bit wide out.

“The other two are also doing well. I think the step-up in distance will suit Reina Rosso and Pocket Phone as well.

“She (Flama Sunshine) would have learnt a lot from her first race and up in distance will probably suit her. She’s from the family of (Listed Dubai Creek Mile winner) Al Nefud and they get better with age.”

Petersen is hoping to go one better with Queen Azteca, who did her best work late last time.

“We’re really looking forward to her,” he said. “She’ll definitely be better up in distance and she’s improved a lot from the run, so we’re hopeful with her and she’s our best chance on the night.”

Earlier on, the first of five turf races is the Defender Handicap, race two, over 1,900m. Top weight is carried byMount Kosciuszko, who looked very unlucky when short of room last time on dirt.

“I have no concerns about switching surface at all with Mount Kosciuszko, as he won on it in England,” said trainer Julio Olascoaga. “He looks like a very versatile horse and I’m waiting for him to prove that on Friday.

“He’s been getting better with every race. He was very unlucky last time out when he should have won and that race wasn’t weak at all.

“We have managed to book Mickael Barzalona, who in my opinion is one of the best around Meydan, so I think we have a good chance.

“Thanks to the ERA (Emirates Racing Authority) for splitting the race and giving everyone a chance to run.”

Among the 13 rivals the National Defense grey will face isLunatickfor Spanish champion trainer Guillermo Arizkorreta, who celebrated a winner at Meydan on Jan 10 with Thundering.

“We bought him in September from Hughie Morrison, so he has never run for us,” he said of the Sea The Moon five-year-old, a two-time winner (1,500m, 1,700m) in UK.

“We are pleased with him. He has done plenty in Madrid and should be ready for his first race in Dubai, but we are still learning with him.” DUBAI RACING CLUB