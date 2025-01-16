Maynard still living in the fast lane with Duma

Ruzaini Supien guiding Duma to his debut win in an Open Maiden (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Sept 22. The Malaysian champion jockey reunites with the unbeaten 3YO on Jan 19.

Frank Maynard is pinning his hopes on Duma as the future poster boy of his new mantra in racing – quality over quantity.

The Kuala Lumpur-based Australian trainer has always finished in the top tier of the log since moving from Perth to his first Penang base in 2002.

But while he used to have the numbers (around 60 horses) to snag most of the Malaysian majors and one premiership title in 2006, he has slowed down a lot in the last four or five seasons.

Downsizing his squad to almost half was partly by design, but also so he could smell the roses.

“I’m not that superstar trainer with big yards any more. After Covid-19, many owners were not paying and left me,” he said.

“I’m still going good with around 30 horses. A few good clients have stayed with me.

“I’m older now, and I still enjoy my job with a good bunch of owners. I used to be under a lot more pressure, but now, I can go to Hong Kong and watch good races there.”

The 58-year-old, however, still boasts a high strike rate, especially in feature races.

“From eight Group 1 races last year, we won three of them,” he said.

Remarkably, they came with two horses that crossed the Causeway in search of better form – Cheval Blanc (Tunku Gold Cup and Piala Emas Sultan Selangor) and Circuit Mission (Sprint Trophy).

“I brought Circuit Mission back to his best and he won the Sprint Trophy, which is to me the hardest race to win,” he said.

“Cheval Blanc was a very good horse with Dermot Weld in Ireland, but it was up and down for him in Singapore.

“He came here and was back to his environment, he won the Penang Gold Cup in 2023, and won two Group 1s last year.

“I always do a lot of research on such horses when they come to me.

“I also work them a lot on the heavy sand, which is what I used to do back home in Perth.”

While a knack at giving Kranji castoffs a new lease of life is always handy, Maynard knew he had to shift gears when Singapore racing closed down in October.

A three-year-old by hot stallion Too Darn Hot, Duma encapsulates that new direction in his career – new blood with a focus on quality.

A perfect two-from-two thus far shows that he was not a dab hand with just “pre-loved” horses.

The RC Stable-owned gelding makes his 2025 bow in the RM49,000 (S$14,900) Max2 (1,400m) on Jan 19, 84 days after his Novice (1,300m) win on Oct 27.

By all accounts, Duma seems to have come back even stronger and better. On paper, he is a cinch to give Maynard his third 2025 win after Flying Success and Sousui, another two post-Kranji exit transfers to cement that “reconditioner” reputation further.

Barrier No. 1 and the booking of Malaysian champion jockey Ruzaini Supien are two more confidence-boosters, but Maynard remained cautious.

“I’ve kept him ticking over. He’s improved and is in very good condition,” said Maynard who also saddles Pride Of Love in the race.

“Last time, he ran in a strong field, but my apprentice (Aiman Nazir) did a good job. It’s an okay field this time.

“I think he can handle a wet track, but I’m just worried about a wet track for that distance (1,400m).”

Maynard has not only pencilled in longer trips for Duma as he goes along, but also loftier targets.

“We’ll go for the 3YO series and the big 4YO races next year. He’ll be better over longer trips, 1,600m to 1,800m,” he said.

“I’ve trained a lot of good horses and the key is always the same – to get them right on the day.”

Maynard was spot-on at one of his few hit-and-runs down South when Cheyenne Dancer with John Powell up snared a Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) on Oct 19, 2008.

He came close to netting a bigger fish two years earlier when Jeram Special ran third to Lim’s Classic in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,800m).

“I used to enjoy those trips down to Kranji. It’s sad what happened there,” he said.

“The tide can turn anywhere, but things are okay so far. The Selangor Turf Club is doing a great job with the increase in prize money.

“I love Penang. I thought it could be a millionaire paradise like the Gold Coast, but it’s not quite turned out that way.”

Maynard moved from Penang to Kuala Lumpur in 2007 after his main supporter, champion owner Gold Plus Stable, shifted to the Malaysian capital.

The Penang Turf Club is still staging race meetings, albeit a lot fewer, highlighted by its traditional Penang Gold Cup meeting at the end of the year on Dec 29.

The future of the 160-year-old club hinges on the sale of its property, which, however, closed without any qualified bids in December.

