Jan 17 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) GREENLIGHT EXPRESS has improved with blinkers and can go one better this time if he behaves at the gates.

(11) EXTRACTION has had his best runs on the grass, so should be involved with the finish.

(6) HAT MAN has a place chance.

(2) VELVET VALOUR has been better of late on the Polytrack with blinkers and could contest the finish again.

Race 2 (1,000m)

The only filly in the race, (9) DIRECT HIT, represents the Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie combination and she could be too speedy for her male rivals.

(6) ROYAL KINGDOM with Muzi Yeni in the saddle is another where the betting will be the best guide to his chance.

Trainer Gavin Smith sends out three runners and stable jockey Craig Zackey gets aboard (7) SUPREME JUDGE but do not be surprised if Erupt gelding (2) BRIGHT ERUPTION or stable companion (3) GALILEO STAR prove superior on the day.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) MY BEST SHOT proved his penultimate start was best ignored with an impressive performance last time. He is at his best on the turf and this distance suits, so is clearly the one to beat.

(2) GOLDEN LINK did not show his best side against elders last time but will do better this time and will be a threat.

(4) GOLDEN RULE clearly has talent and has already travelled to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. If there are any chinks in the armour of My Best Shot, then Golden Rule will find it. It is hard to see any of the other three runners as a serious threat.

Race 4 (1,400m)

More was expected from (3) FIRE ALARM in her three starts so far. She ran well last time when third behind Rainbow River. That form is not the strongest but she could be ready to win.

(4) GLOBAL SCENE tried handicap company last time and fell short but will contest the finish over a course and distance that suit.

(6) MS PATTY has not shown much in four Western Cape runs but could improve on local debut.

(1) TIK TOK ADDICTION could improve back on the grass and has a place chance.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) HEART STEALER won on local debut. He was unlucky in two starts since then. Blinkers are back on and he did win at Durbanville when last wearing them.

(7) SAN QUINTIN is unreliable but quite capable of contesting.

(6) GARDENER’S PRIDE won the turf and can get involved in this.

(4) HEAD GARDENER has been much improved of late. He came from a long way behind them when winning on the Polytrack last time. He has won on the turf, so could be a threat.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) ARIVIDICIO has looked unlucky not to have won either of his last two starts and both his wins have been on the turf so he does set the standard for the race.

(1) LEGAL THRILLER was unlucky not to win his latest start which was on the Polytrack. His last three runs on the turf were not good though.

(4) POTENT CAPTAIN should have finished closer just a week ago, so could do better this time.

(2) MR MOLONY seemed not to see out 2,000m last time so should be a real threat this shorter distance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) RAVILIOUS has struggled a bit on the Polytrack of late. He should be a threat off his current merit rating back on the turf. The same can also be said of the mare (7) CHRONICLESOFNANIA.

(4) OLIVER TWIST showed his penultimate run was worth ignoring after he went on to score a very easy win last time. He may have more to offer.

(3) HOLOCENE has been at his very best on the Polytrack this season but did look an unlucky loser last time and has also won on the turf.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) THREE ROCKS got lost on the Polytrack in her last start and can make amends back on the grass.

(2) PASSCHENDAELE was not beaten far in her raid to Gauteng last time and would not be a surprise winner.

Stable companions (4) GIMME’S LASSIE and (10) MONTELENA are both capable of winning a race like this.