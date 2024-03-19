MGM says singer Bruno Mars does not have $67m casino debt

MGM Resorts International has denied reports that Bruno Mars has a US$50 million (S$67 million) gambling debt with its casino.

In a statement to American entertainment publication Variety, MGM Resorts said the allegations of Mars’ debt are false.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” wrote MGM Resorts in the press statement.

“From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Rumours that the American pop star was deep in financial trouble circulated after American website NewsNation reported on March 14 that the 38-year-old Grammy winner had racked up more than US$50 million in debt from gambling.

NewsNation cited an anonymous source that alleged Mars made US$90 million a year through his residencies at MGM, but was using a large chunk of that to pay off his gambling debt.

“He will only make US$1.5 million per night after taxes,” the report claimed, adding that MGM “basically owns” Mars.

According to Variety, representatives for Mars declined to comment and redirected Variety’s inquiry to MGM’s statement.

The prolific singer-songwriter has been performing at Las Vegas residencies since 2016 and has a multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts.

In addition, Mars and the casino recently launched the Pinky Ring cocktail bar and entertainment lounge inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. The venue features live performances curated by Mars.

The chart-topping artiste’s last solo project was 24K Magic in 2016, which included hits such as That’s What I Like and Versace On The Floor.

Mars will be in Singapore to play at the National Stadium on April 3, 5 and 6.

He performed two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018, and played his first show in Singapore at the same venue in 2014.