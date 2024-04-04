Hong Kong boy band Mirror to perform in Singapore on May 1

Mirror will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024.

The long wait is over for Mirror fans in Singapore. Hong Kong’s hottest Cantopop boy band are scheduled to hold their debut concert here on May 1.

The 12-member act will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024, which kicked off in Hong Kong in January.

Other stops on the concert tour are Macau; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; London and Manchester in Britain; Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York in the United States; and Toronto in Canada.

Mirror consist of Alton Wong, Anson Kong, Anson Lo, Edan Lui, Frankie Chan, Ian Chan, Jer Lau, Jeremy Lee, Keung To, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau and Tiger Yau. They range in age from 24 to 35.

The popular boy band were formed through ViuTV’s reality talent competition, Good Night Show - King Maker in 2018 and released their first single, In A Second, in November 2018.

Their first live concert, 2018 The First Mirror Live Concert, took place in Hong Kong in December 2018.

The band have received many awards since their debut. They include My Favourite Group award at the Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation from Commercial Radio Hong Kong, and the Chill Club Group of the Year (Gold Award) from the Chill Club Awards by ViuTV for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.

The band have been credited with helping to revive interest in Cantopop and sparking an unprecedented wave of fandom culture in Hong Kong. The 12 members starred in the heist comedy We 12, released on March 28 in Hong Kong.

They made the headlines earlier in 2024 when all 16 shows of the Hong Kong leg of their concert tour, held at the Hong Kong Asia World Arena from Jan 15 to Feb 3, sold out within minutes.

Their previous concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum was halted in July 2022, when a giant LED screen collapsed and severely injured one of the backup dancers.

Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 • Asia

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 1, 7pm

Admission: Tickets from $168 to $328 go on sale on April 5 from noon via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg/events/mirror0524 or call 6348 5555)