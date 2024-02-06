Miss Saigon musical returns to Singapore after 23 years

Filipino-Australian actress Abigail Adriano (left) and Australian-American actor Nigel Huckle as Kim and Chris in the Australian production of Miss Saigon.

Miss Saigon is finally making a comeback in Singapore after 23 years, after it was last staged at the Kallang Theatre in 2001.

British theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh’s award-winning, long-running musical by French songwriter Alain Boublil and composer Claude-Michel Schonberg will play at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre from Aug 15 for a limited season.

Ticket pre-sales kick off on Feb 20 for those who register online at MissSaigon.sg before Feb 18, 11.59pm. Maybank card members will enjoy pre-sale access from Feb 20 too, while general sales start on Feb 23.

All tickets will go on sale on Marina Bay Sands’ website (marinabaysands.com) and Sistic (sistic.com.sg). Ticket prices will be released later.

Set in the 1970s during the Vietnam War, the story revolves around Kim, a young Vietnamese woman who is orphaned by the war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. She meets and falls in love with Chris, an American soldier, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

The latest production of Miss Saigon – which opened in London in 2014 and went on to Broadway and a United States tour – will be staged in Singapore following a sell-out season in Australia. It started in Sydney on Aug 17, 2023, and ended its run in Adelaide on Feb 3.

Hailed as one of the greatest musicals, Miss Saigon has won 70 major theatre awards, including two Olivier Awards, three Tony Awards and four Drama Desk Awards.

Miss Saigon premiered in the West End at the Theatre Royal in 1989, with celebrated Filipino singer-actress Lea Salonga playing Kim.

The acclaimed musical has been staged in over 32 countries and 350 cities. It has been performed in 15 languages and features classic songs such as The Heat Is On In Saigon, The Movie In My Mind, Last Night Of The World and The American Dream.

Of the Singapore season, Mackintosh said in a press statement: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing my spectacular new production of Miss Saigon to Singapore. Without a doubt, it is the best production of Saigon I have produced in Asia.”