Multilingual Malaysian singer Shila Amzah set to perform here in June

Malaysian singer-songwriter Shila Amzah, known for chart-topping hits such as Patah Seribu and Selamanya Cinta, will perform at the Capitol Theatre Singapore on June 3 as part of her Journey To The Future tour.

The 32-year-old, who sings in English, Malay, and Chinese, first rose to stardom after winning the Asian Wave in 2012, and has been a regular face on various talent shows since.

Speaking to TNP about her upcoming show here, Shila said: “I’ll be covering all of my best hits from Malay and Mandarin. In addition, (I’ll be doing) all of my successful covers, and the ones I did in (popular South Korean singing competition) I Am A Singer.

The tour also marks a milestone in Shila’s career as it will be her first since becoming a mother in 2019.

Naturally, that has presented her with some new challenges.

“After becoming a mother, you need to overcome certain things and all the changes in your body. The biggest challenge is with my stamina and training,” she said.

Sharing her goals for the future, she said: “I'm looking forward to learning new languages. I would love to learn Tamil, Korean, and perhaps, Spanish or French.

"I’m also collecting material for my (new) album, but if I don’t get to release it this year then it would probably be early next year.”



#fyp #sgnews #tiktoksg #shilaamzah ♬ original sound - TNP @tnpdigital Malaysian multilingual singer @shahilaamzah will be performing her Mandopop music as well as her Malay hits and covers in Korean on June 3 at Capitol Theatre Singapore! Stay tune to part two of the interview to stand a chance to win a ticket in our #TNPgiveaway

SHILA AMZAH JOURNEY TO THE FUTURE TOUR IN SINGAPORE

When: 8pm, June 3, 2023

Where: Capitol Theatre Singapore

Admission: S$88 (CAT 3), S$108 (CAT 2), S$138 (CAT 1) and S$168 (VIP)

*VIP ticket holders will receive a photocard and group photo opportunity with Shila Amzah

*Price excludes ticket fee and booking charges

Ticketing Channel: https://allaccess-asia.com/