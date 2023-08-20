 Musician Jack Antonoff marries actress Margaret Qualley in star-studded ceremony , Latest Music News - The New Paper
Musician Jack Antonoff marries actress Margaret Qualley in star-studded ceremony

Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff got married in New Jersey.PHOTO: JACKANTONOFF/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Aug 20, 2023 08:29 pm

NEW JERSEY – American actress Margaret Qualley and American musician Jack Antonoff exchanged vows last Saturday in the seaside town of Beach Haven, New Jersey.

The intimate ceremony was attended by a host of celebrities, including Qualley’s actress mother Andie MacDowell, singers Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, and actors Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.

Qualley, 28, known for her work in the drama series Maid (2021), wore a simple white halter gown that she paired with white Mary Jane flats. Antonoff, 39, frontman of rock band Bleachers and guitarist-drummer of pop rock band Fun, sported a classic black suit and tie for the occasion.

The couple were first linked in 2021, when they were spotted kissing during a stroll in New York, reported entertainment website People.

They made their official public debut at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March 2022 before attending the Critics’ Choice Awards where Maid was nominated for Best Limited Series. In April that same year, Qualley supported Antonoff at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where he was up for Album Of The Year for his work on Swift’s Evermore.

Qualley and Antonoff got engaged in May 2022, and Qualley took to her now-deleted Instagram page to confirm the good news. People reported that she posted a close-up image of her ring while cuddling her fiance, captioning the photo: “Oh, I love him.”

Qualley was previously romantically linked to film-maker Cary Fukunaga and actors Pete Davidson, Nat Wolff and Shia LaBeouf. Antonoff dated actress-writer Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2018.

