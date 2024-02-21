Nathan Hartono ‘terrified’ to sing for K-pop group Stayc

With only his acoustic guitar, Nathan Hartono sang Bubble, Stayc’s lead single from their third EP Teenfresh (2023).

Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono had his K-pop moment when Stayc was in town for their first concert here at The Star Theatre on Feb 16.

In a video Hartono shared on his social media on Feb 20, the 32-year-old musician is seen charming the K-pop girl group at the TikTok Singapore office.

With only his acoustic guitar, he sang Bubble, Stayc’s lead single from their third EP Teenfresh (2023).

“I’m very nervous. I’ve never sung a song for people who made the song before. I’m terrified right now because I’m about to sing Stayc’s single, Bubble, for them,” he said in the video.

During his performance, the members of Stayc – Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J – could be seen bobbing and clapping along. All of them were clearly in awe of Hartono’s rendition.

Hartono, in his TikTok and Instagram posts, wrote: “Met up with stayc_highup at @tiktoksingapore and got to sing their own song to them. Thank you for being such sweethearts.”

The members of Stayc, aged between 19 and 22, made their debut in 2020. They are one of South Korea’s rising pop groups, and tickets to their inaugural world tour were sold out in Singapore, Seoul, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tour started in Seoul in September 2023. After their Singapore stop, they will head to the European cities of London, Paris, Berlin and Warsaw in March.