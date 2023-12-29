 Photos of BTS’ RM and V in military uniforms go viral, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Photos of BTS’ RM and V in military uniforms go viral

Photos of BTS’ RM and V in military uniforms go viral
The first military photos of BTS' V released by South Korean army on Dec 28 have gone viral on social media.PHOTO: SEOKJINIELUVZ/X
Photos of BTS’ RM and V in military uniforms go viral
The first military photos of BTS' RM released by South Korean army on Dec 28 have gone viral on social media.PHOTO: SEOKJINIELUVZ/X
Joanne Soh
Dec 29, 2023 02:22 pm

Official photographs of BTS members RM and V in their military uniforms released by the Korea Army Training Centre on Dec 28 have gone viral on social media.

The training camp in Nonsan shared photos of Kim Nam-joon, aka RM, and Kim Tae-hyung, or V, where they posed with their platoon mates.

The boy band’s fans, also known as Army, quickly shared the photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, commenting that they both looked strong and dignified in their uniforms.

V’s fans were delighted that the singer, who will celebrate his 28th birthday in camp on Dec 30, sported a platoon leader tag on his uniform.

V had earlier said that he had applied to serve in the 35th Special Mission Battalion, a counterterrorism unit of the Republic of Korea Army Capital Defence Command.

“I know Army (fans) are worried. I’m applying to the 35th Battalion because I wanted to push myself... I’ll make sure that I won’t get hurt,” V told fans via K-pop fan community platform Weverse on Dec 10.

Sharing her story with mStar, Ena Izzati Jamri said she did not expect her family to support the idea, but they did.
World

M'sian bride brings life-size standees of BTS members to wedding

Related Stories

R&B star Usher teases potential music video with BTS’ Jungkook

Missing BTS? Walk down memory lane and snag exclusive merchandise at Space Of BTS pop-up

K-pop supergroup BTS' Jungkook to begin military service in December

While V has expressed interest in joining the special forces unit, fans will only know the outcome after his five-week basic military training.

Members of the 35th Special Mission Battalion are hand-picked after a rigorous process, including a physical test and interview.

All seven BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jimin and Jungkook were the final two members to enlist on Dec 12, following RM and V’s enlistment on Dec 11.

The South Korean group will be on hiatus until 2025.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BTSk-popCelebrities