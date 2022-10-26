 Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at National Stadium in February , Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at National Stadium in February

Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at National Stadium in February
The Red Hot Chili Peppers performing onstage during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Oct16, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Eddino Abdul Hadi Music Correspondent
Oct 26, 2022 12:57 pm

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return to Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Feb 16.

They last performed at the Padang in 2019, as part of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. They also rocked the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2002.

Pre-sale tickets, starting from $138, go on sale Nov 1. General tickets will go on sale Nov 4.

The Grammy-winning Los Angeles quartet comprises singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in 2019 after a decade of absence.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, Red Hot Chili Peppers are known for hits such as Californication (1999), Dark Necessities (2016) and Under the Bridge (1991).

Formed in 1983, they have released 13 albums, including their 1984 self-titled debut. Their most recent album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, was released on Oct 14.

Adidas’ decision to dump Kanye West (above) was “overdue”, said a spokesman for the Central Council of Jews in Germany.
Fashion

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks

Related Stories

Taylor Swift's 10th album Midnights crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift reveals late-night musings on pop album Midnights

K-pop girl group Itzy to perform in Singapore in January

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live in Singapore

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
When: Feb 16, 8pm
Admission: Tickets from $138. Artiste pre-sale starts on Nov 1, 10am; PayPal pre-sale on Nov 2, 10am; Live Nation members pre-sale on Nov 3, 10am. General tickets go on sale on Nov 4, 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets.

More On This Topic
Music Scene: New from Harry Styles, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wet Leg
Pop-classical duo The Piano Guys to perform at the Star Theatre in March

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MusicCONCERTSMUSICIANS