Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at National Stadium in February

The Red Hot Chili Peppers performing onstage during the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas on Oct16, 2022.

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return to Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Feb 16.

They last performed at the Padang in 2019, as part of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix. They also rocked the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2002.

Pre-sale tickets, starting from $138, go on sale Nov 1. General tickets will go on sale Nov 4.

The Grammy-winning Los Angeles quartet comprises singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band in 2019 after a decade of absence.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, Red Hot Chili Peppers are known for hits such as Californication (1999), Dark Necessities (2016) and Under the Bridge (1991).

Formed in 1983, they have released 13 albums, including their 1984 self-titled debut. Their most recent album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, was released on Oct 14.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live in Singapore

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Feb 16, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $138. Artiste pre-sale starts on Nov 1, 10am; PayPal pre-sale on Nov 2, 10am; Live Nation members pre-sale on Nov 3, 10am. General tickets go on sale on Nov 4, 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at SingPost outlets.