Continuous heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over CNY

With the ongoing enhanced checks, travellers should expect delays and factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority expects very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Jan 24 to Feb 2.

Chinese New Year this year falls on Jan 29 and celebrations will continue until Feb 2.

During the year-end school holidays – Nov 15, 2024, to Jan 1, 2025 – over 24 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

This was an increase of about 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

On Dec 20, a record number of more than 562,000 crossings were made in a single day. Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

ICA advises travellers’ to cooperate with its officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline.

ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints.

Important Reminders

Ensure that your passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

All short-term visitors, including holders of in-principle approval for long-term pass, are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration via the MyICA mobile application within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

Singapore PRs who have renewed their passport should ensure that their Re-Entry Permit has been transferred to the new passport.

Long-Term Pass holders should notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.

Do not bring in prohibited or controlled items such as vapes and bak kwa.

reminders For motorists